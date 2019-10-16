MACON, Ga. — More than 100 new jobs will be created in Macon-Bibb County when a new four-bay service hangar is completed at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

According to a news release, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Dean Baldwin Painting, a private company that provides full strip and paint services for military and commercial aircraft, would be investing $21 million in the construction of a new hangar.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia has established itself as a leader in aerospace, attracting investment from some of the industry’s top companies,” said Governor Kemp. “I am certain our highly-skilled workforce will meet Dean Baldwin Painting’s needs as they set up shop, and we are grateful that they chose to invest in Macon-Bibb County.”

Headquartered in Texas, Dean Baldwin Painting has major shops located in New Mexico and Indiana that paint hundreds of aircraft.

The new 127,000-square-foot Macon facility would be designed for the same aircraft painting services.

The news release says the company considered other locations throughout the south and southeast before deciding on Bibb County.

