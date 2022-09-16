Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel in April. Friday morning, they tore it down.

MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year.

Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon.

The city made sure everyone who was living on the property had the opportunity to be placed in homes elsewhere.

When asked about the future of the space, Mayor Lester Miller said that it will be monitored to make sure it is used for something positive.

“This owner is still going to own the property; not sure what they are going to do with it. But we’re going to monitor it make sure that we have something positive here. If not, it will be beautiful green space. But we are going to work with the owner to make sure this property is used for the best use," Miller said.

The county closed the Motel back in April, because of "significant public health and code enforcement issues."

It received several violations for exposed wires, unsafe roof conditions, and no water or electricity, forcing more than 30 people to be displaced.

The county says the building's owner, Rasheed Virani, will pay for the demolition. Virani spent seven days in jail and paid a $6,000 fine.