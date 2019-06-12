MACON, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division office is closing in Macon-Bibb County next month.

Hamp Dowling has hunted for more than 60 years.

"I enjoy the serenity, and the peacefulness of being in the woods," Dowling said.

He was surprised to hear the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region IV will close it's doors in Macon-Bibb County in January.

Wes Robinson with the department says they are relocating.

"It's just an effort to streamline our operations and increase our operational efficiencies," Robinson said.

Current officers and employees will not lose their jobs. Robinson says they will move to places like the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

Hunters like Dowling say they have concerns.

"Surely they have thought this out and they know this is a heavily hunted area in all of Central Georgia, but now we have no enforcement here," Dowling said.

Sergeant Bo Kelly with the department says some employees will move to offices in Albany, Acworth, and Thompson.

Robinson says some game wardens will still patrol the area and service delivery won't change.

Hunters will no longer be able to buy a hunting license or complete boat registration at that location.

"It bothers me that we won't have local headquarters of it," Dowling said.

Hunters can contact game wardens to file complaints and get advice by calling GADNR or visiting its website.

"Us older folks just don't really like to use the computer for everything in the world," Dowling said.

The division in Macon-Bibb County is expected to close Jan. 1.

Robinson says the The environmental protection division next door might take over the building on Shurling Drive.

