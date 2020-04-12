'Spread a little holiday cheer': Dexter Produce plans toy drive, Christmas market

The owner of Dexter Produce hopes market visitors will bring a toy to help them spread that Christmas cheer to those in need

DEXTER, Ga. — The small town of Dexter will be spreading some holiday cheer every weekend until Christmas by way of lights, hot cocoa and visits from Santa.

But there is also a purpose behind the festivities. Dexter Produce is wrapping a toy drive into the event, and they're asking people to bring a toy for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Their Christmas Market will have a walk-thru light display, pictures with Santa, and the chance to buy from other small businesses.

"It's just an event just to get people out, collect some toys for Shriners Hospital [and] spread a little holiday cheer," said Dexter Produce owner, Jennifer Leese.

Leese says events like the market are important to hold within a small community.

"This is more of just a small town feel. Dexter is a small town, and we're just trying to get more business back to [and] more people into our local small community," she said. "It was really important for me to try to put something on like this to try and bring people in here to bring more attention to our small itty-bitty town."

Kids can also write to and receive letters from Santa.

The event is free and will take place at Dexter Produce located at 105 South Green Street from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday, and then every Friday and Saturday until the weekend before Christmas.

Sponsors for the event are Dublin Lauren’s County Recreation Dept, Taylor C Farms, Strickland Farms, Custom Pallets Inc, Timeless Events & Rentals, Candie Martin Photography, Dexter Ice Cream, Mevelyn Designs, Sign Gypsies Dudley and Art with a Heart with Rhonda Dixon.

The vendors that will be at the event Saturday include:

Candie Martin Photography for pictures with Santa (1/$5 or 3/$10).

Dexter Ice Cream will be there with an ice cream trailer offering hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos, ice cream and a special peppermint sundae and sugar cookie sundae.

Southeast Landscape & Supply will have poinsettias and live wreaths.

Classic Cakes & Rustic Bakes will be have cakes and bake goods.

Lindsay Fordham will have her decorated cookies and treats.

The produce market will be open full of produce, including locally grown broccoli, cabbage and peas. There will also be Hot chocolate and Hardy Farms boiled peanuts.

Strickland Farms will be there with mini pigs!

If you are interested in having your business sell items at the event over the next few weeks, you can contact Dexter Produce directly through their Facebook page.

There will be signs encouraging social distancing, as well as workers limiting the amount of people who are walking through at one time.