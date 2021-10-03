Georgia Department of Transportation will upgrade a bridge along State Road 230, causing for a 120-day road closure.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Drivers who use State Road 230 are in for a long detour. The Georgia Department of Transportation are upgrading a bridge built in the 1960s.

Susie Toler and her sister use the road to get to and from Abbeville and Hawkinsville. They said it takes them 35 minutes maximum.

"It’ll be a little extra time for folks that would normally travel this way, but that would just be a necessary part of this work," said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday they will be rebuilding the bridge along state highway 230 and Old Daniels Church Road.

The project will cost around $2.4 million.

"It’s basically an out-of-date bridge -- still safe bridge, but it’s not up to modern design standards," said Collins.

Construction is set to start March 15th, making the bridge longer, wider and more suitable for heavy trucks.

The renovation comes with a 120-day road closure.

"We do that to try and speed up the construction time and lessen the environmental impact and cost."

According to Collins the transportation department has provided a 10-mile detour route mainly for the trucks.

"I think there’s some roads that local traffic -- cars, not 18-wheelers -- could cut through outside the assigned detour," said Collins.

Side streets or not, Toler’s plans to see her sister will not include getting in a car.

"That’s gonna make me make her come see me instead of going to see her now."