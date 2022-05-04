Dooly County Schools plans early release Tuesday due to severe weather threat

If you pick your child up at the school, they will need to be picked up by that time. Buses will also depart the schools at that time.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The weather is already starting to impact school schedules for the day.

Dooly County Schools says they’re dismissing students early at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

If you pick your child up at the school, they will need to be picked up by that time. Buses will also depart the schools at that time.

The district is also advising parents to watch the weather conditions and drive with caution.

