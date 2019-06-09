DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus ride in Dooly County turned violent this week when a bus monitor and a student got into a fight.

The Dooly County Sheriff's Office confirms they're now investigating.

"I'm gathering all the video footage that I can, as many statements as I can from all the parties involved," said Dooly County Sheriff's Office Captain David Jones. "I have looped the district attorney's office in. Once I get everything together I will give it to them and they will assist on naming charges."

So far, no one has been charged.

Jones would not speculate on whether any charges will ultimately be filed, nor would he identify the student or bus monitor involved.

However, he did confirm a video sent to 13WMAZ by viewer Frank Harder is authentic.

Jones cautioned that it only captures the tail end of the fight.

He says it's still unclear what started the brawl and how it all played out.

"We're actually trying to review as much footage as we can to determine what caused this," he said.

In a written statement, the Dooly County Board of Education confirmed the fight happened Wednesday and said they were investigating.

"Dooly County School System takes such incidents very seriously and will address the matter appropriately pending the results of the investigation," wrote Superintendent Craig Lockhart.

However, neither he nor the school board's public relations officer answered us when we asked if the student or bus monitor could face any discipline. They also did not answer when we asked if the bus monitor was still on the job.

Captain Jones says the sheriff's office's investigation is running parallel to the school district's, and he's asking for your help getting to the bottom of what happened.

"Anyone who has video footage of this, we'd love to see it," he said. "We need it."

If you have any information or video, you can call the Dooly County Sheriff's Office at 229-645-0930.

