'Looking forward to seeing the change': Macon driver reacts to I-16/I-75 interchange lane switch

MACON, Ga. — If you had to get on I-75 in Macon Monday night or Tuesday morning, you may have noticed a big change. The I-16E exit ramp and the I-75S exit ramp both moved.

Xavier Wytche drives back and forth to work five days out of the week, and spends two days out of the week helping out at church, so you can imagine that he travels down I-75 a lot.

"Quite often! I do a lot of traveling locally here in Macon, so I travel on it quite a bit," said Wytche.

He says he notices a lot of construction taking place, and even traffic.

"It's been going on for quite sometime now. I would at least say I know -- 10 years," Wytche said.

The construction is all part of the Interchange Improvement Project. Because of the project, people like Wytche who drive through Macon will experience a shift in lanes on Tuesday.

GDOT says crews will shift traffic heading south on I-75 towards I-16 East around exit 165 onto the newly built right lane. I-75 South traffic will continue into the left lane.

"The lane switches. That's going to be something different. I think it will add some flavor to the interstate," said Wytche.

He thinks the interchange switch will confuse the traffic pattern for the first few days, but ultimately, he is looking forward to it.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the change. Hopefully it comes to fruition in a few years, hopefully even in a few months. Something different we can see, and it could give us something to hope for," he said.

GDOT says another traffic shift will happen near 2nd Street in a completely different section of the interchange. That shift will start on Saturday, July 24.