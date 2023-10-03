Pounds of drugs, 11 guns and $40k: Six arrested in drug bust in Houston County. Here's what we know

The drug bust was a joint operation between nine law enforcement agencies. Six people were arrested in the bust.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation involving multiple Central Georgia law enforcement agencies ended Monday after traffic searches recovered pounds of drugs, 11 guns and thousands of dollars, according to a press release from the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office. Now, six people are facing charges.

Nine law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation. On Monday, authorities conducted a traffic stop in Houston County. They seized 11 guns — one of which was stolen — but they also recovered pounds of drugs, they said.

According to the press release, law enforcement officials obtained two pounds of MDMA pills, a pound of crack cocaine, 11 pounds of marijuana, three ounces of powder cocaine, two ounces of meth and $40,000.

The departments received three search warrants, the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office said, and law enforcement would conduct a traffic stop in Houston County.

The operation led to the arrest of six people, all of whom are residents of Warner Robins, the sheriff's office said.

44-year-old Patrick Marshall and 34-year-old Jarmaine Hughes were charged with sale of cocaine.

34-year-old Jermaine Hughes and 25-year-old Haley Hughes were both charged with trafficking marijuana.

50-year-old Diane Williams and 45-year-old Kerence Marshall were both charged with possession of cocaine.

The drug bust involved a number of Central Georgia agencies.

It included Bleckley County, the Cochran Police Department, Warner Robins Police Department, Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, HoustonCounty Sheriff's Office, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, GBI SWRDO, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Houston County DA's office.

According to the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional charges coming. The people charged will be prosecuted by the Houston County District Attorney's Office.

