MACON, Ga. — A 4-year-old Telfair County boy drummed alongside a high school band Friday night. Seneca Whitehead held his own playing his drum with the Telfair County Trojan band before the football game. His mother, Tabithia Wright says he has a pure love for his instrument.

Wright says he's shown an interest in drumming a little after he turned 1.

"He would take straws from different restaurants and he'll beat on the table. He'll beat on the chair -- whatever he can beat on," said Wright.

So she eventually bought him a drum of his own to play. She says he looks up to his older brother, who also drums.

Sevon McCray says playing with his little brother has brought them closer together.

"It's a bond that can never be broken, pretty much," said McCray.

The 4-year-old watches his brother play in church. Wright says her son lights up whenever he can play.

"It's something he's having fun with, and hopefully, in the future, it'll teach discipline and structure," said Wright.

But for now, she says he's going to soak up as much as he can.

"To have an interest in drumming so young, it kinda surprises me," said Wright.

Seneca says his favorite movie is "Drumline." He often practices drumming scenes from the movie.

He doesn't, however, practice with the high school band. He just watches and catches on.

Wright says she hopes her son can play in the McRae Christmas parade.

