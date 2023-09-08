'It's a fun way to learn math and other things': Dublin City Schools adding learning games to the classroom

The interactive learning games combine education, fun and fitness. Here's what they look like.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A new school year is bringing in a new way to learn. Dublin City School District is introducing an interactive, educational, game system to their elementary and middle schools.

The gaming system, which is an interactive playground from PowerUp EDU, puts an interactive screen on a wall.

The wall shows educational questions and multiple answer options below it. Kids choose the correct answer by throwing a ball onto the part of the wall with the correct answer.

"It's a fun way to learn math and other things," elementary school student Harmonee Harris said.

The interactive gaming system has games for multiple school subjects like math and physical education. It's completely changing what the future of education can look like.

Matt Starley is an elementary and middle school physical education teacher and said he plans on using the gaming system once a week for his students.

"I feel like the interactive playground provides an excellent source of kind-of changing up the monotony of traditional instruction," Starley said.

Elementary school student Layla Green said she prefers this method of learning over the traditional route.

"I like it this way because everybody's cheering you on," Green said.

Starley said the games also teach sportsmanship to the kids encouraging them to cheer on their classmates in the game.

"That brings in a great sportsmanship component to help those kids understand the effect of domain in physical education is so important with not only sports but academics as well," Starley said.

He said it also provides a chance for the whole class to get together and work as one, despite different skill levels in education and athletics.

Brin Hogan has a fourth and an eighth-grader in the school district, and she said her kids have said great things about the games so far.

"They love getting out of the classroom and going and playing the games so that they can, you know, take their learning and make it interactive where the kids can just- it's almost like they forget that they're learning," Hogan said. "They just are playing and having a good time."