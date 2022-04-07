'I didn't know all of the cool things that went on with engineering': Dublin City Schools hosts STEM camp

School is out for the summer but class is in session for some kids in the Dublin school district.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Excitement is the common theme among kids after finishing Dublin City School District's STEM Camp for rising 4th through 7th graders.

"It was so cool that I got to see all these robotics that we are using in our world that are so expensive," 4th grader at Irish Gifted Academy Kent Harvey said.

The engineering instructor at the Irish Gifted Academy, Andrew Harvey, says the aim so kids can expand their horizons.

"The goal is to connect kids with careers. I also want them to open their eyes to the world outside of Dublin because many of our kids don't have that opportunity like some do," Harvey said.

The district says the camp had a tone of hands on activities so that kids could get exposed to the various career fields that a STEM education offers to get excited about possible careers.

"The excitement! the smiles on their faces even the adults that volunteered were laughing and giggling during the entire process," Harvey said.

A process that has some kids dreaming of a STEM filled future.

"I want to be a mechanical engineering. I didn't know all of the cool things that went on with engineering," Kent said.

The district is hoping kids were able to discover how STEM lives in so many parts of their lives. They are also excited for kids to dream about having a career in the field.

Dublin City Schools wants to expand the program for more kids next year.