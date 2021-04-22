Dublin Police investigating fatal shooting

It happened Tuesday afternoon on S Decatur Street

DUBLIN, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near downtown Dublin earlier this week.

According to an incident report, it happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on S. Decatur Street.

It says the officer got to the scene and saw the victim, identified as Bennie Harris, lying in the driveway unconscious. EMS arrived and took Harris to Fairview Park Hospital, where he later died.

A detective detained a man at the scene of the shooting and took him in for questioning, but he has since been released and is not charged.

Capt. Stacy Sapp would not discuss other details of the case, such as Harris' wounds.

The incident report says the two men may have been in rival gangs, but Sapp would also not confirm that.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.