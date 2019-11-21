DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin police are warning people about a woman posing as a reverend giving out cash to help people in the city.

"They thought they were blessed," says Lt. Stacey Sapp.

A police report says a group of Dublin friends met a woman in the Walmart parking lot that appeared to be a reverend.

She offered to give them a blessing and some cash. However, it came with a catch.

Sapp says, "She told them she would give them $500, it being the holiday season, but they had to cash the check."

She reportedly went by the name Reverend Angela Smith, and convinced the group of friends she was legit.

Sapp says,"If she was a reverend, why didn't she just have the $500 and just give it to you?"

The report goes on to say a Dublin woman drove the supposed reverend to her bank, where they cashed the check written for more than $1,700.

Police say the scammer pocketed roughly $1,200, then gave the woman the remaining $500.

Two days later, the check bounced after it was processed. Sapp says, "She was able to fool them, and now, the young lady is responsible for the full amount at her bank."

Sapp says this scam is unique. "We've had some similar, but posing as a reverend to bless you -- well, that's the first time I've heard that."

Now, police warn others to steer clear of the same scam and don't fall for the same trick. Sapp says, "sometimes it's too good to be true."

