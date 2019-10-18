MACON, Ga. — Most people use a smartphone or a smart device that's meant to make life easier, but sometimes using those devices come with a risk.

It's National Cyber Security Awareness Month, and 13WMAZ is taking a look at how you can protect yourself and your information.

Merrell Hall says someone called her pretending to be her grandson.

"Then other people come in on the phone and try to convince you that they are in trouble," said Hall.

She says the caller asked for thousands of dollars, so she sent the money. She later found out it was a "grandparents scheme."

"It makes me angry that people out there are trying to get from us that work hard," said Hall.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says phone calls aren't the only way scammers and hackers target people.

"Anytime you have a device that's connected to your WiFi, it's connected to the internet, it opens you up to risk," said Collins.

He says a hacker can log into an open network and hack listening devices like smart speakers, smart appliances, and even baby monitors.

"They could eavesdrop on conversations," said Collins.

He recommends creating a strong WiFi password and getting a firewall for your internet.

He suggests checking out what safety and security features your device has like a camera shutter or a mute option.

Hall says whether it's a traditional scam call or someone hacking into a smart device, she's going to be more alert.

"They are out to get what you have and get it dishonest," said Hall.

Hall says she doesn't have a smart device or internet. She says she learned to always ask questions.

Collins says to avoid oversharing personal information on social media and avoid logging into unsecured WiFi networks. He recommends people install anti-malware on their smartphones.

RELATED: Do not (and we can't stress this enough) press 1 if you get this call

RELATED: Victim lost $750K in dating scam, suspects arrested

RELATED: Police warn of scam targeting Venmo users through text messages

RELATED: Constructing a lie: You may be giving criminals everything they need to scam you

RELATED: Bibb Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.