East Macon community center renamed for city's first Black councilwoman

Delores A. Brooks was a staple in the community, and a very good friend to east Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A dedication ceremony was held Friday to honor Delores Brooks, the first Black woman elected to the Macon City Council.

Macon-Bibb County and the Recreation Department dedicated the community center at East Macon Park on Ocmulgee East Boulevard as the Delores A. Brooks Community Center.

Her daughter, Pamela Montgomery, says she is proud of her mother.

"She gave so much of her time," said Montgomery. "I plan to spend some time here at the center and give back."

As for her being the first Black woman to be elected to the Macon City Council, Montgomery says she paved the way. Even though she had doubters, she worked hard to gain favor in the eyes of the community.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas is proud to recognize one of her personal heroes.

"She was a mentor for many of us who, at that time, were young, newly-elected public officials. The renaming of this center in her honor is a fitting tribute to one who gave so very much to this community, especially the East side," said Lucas.

The center will see some improvements, such as a new entrance for the building to mirror the new entrances created at other centers, better handicap accessibility, new restrooms, renovations of the entire interior to make the space more usable, a new concession stand and bathrooms at the baseball fields, widening the drive into the facility, and more.

The work is being funded by about $1.2 million from the voter-approved SPLOST.

In the first phase of improvements, the center received new sidewalks, a new t-ball field, a rebuilt concession stand, new fencing, and upgrades to the storm drainage system and scoring boxes. It cost $300,000 and was also paid for with voter-approved SPLOST funds. That phase was completed in April 2016.