MACON, Ga. — If you've driven along I-16 or I-75 heading into Macon recently, you've probably seen a certain building right off the highway. It's vacant and it's known as Building 3 of Baconsfield Office Park. On Wednesday morning around 3 a.m., it caught on fire.

All that's left of the building is shattered glass from windows, a towel, and a shopping cart. Macon-Bibb firefighters say it's likely the fire was started by someone since the power is turned off, but who owns the building, and why is it vacant?

According to the Macon-Bibb County Tax Assessors office, it's owned by Vinka LLC out of Dublin. The address listed for the company brings you to a Laurens County home and this is the only property in the Macon area it owns.

The listing on the site also points out that the building was purchased in 2015, and this time last year, the owner was given a permit to replace the heat pump.

Macon-Bibb Fire crews said they did see two people leaving the building as they arrived, but the cause is still under investigation.

13WMAZ attempted to reach out to both the property owner, and did not get a response.