MACON, Ga. — If you travel on Hartley Bridge Road, a lane closure could affect your commute.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the eastbound lanes of Hartley Bridge Road that cross over I-75 will be closed anywhere from two weeks to two months.

This will make way for bridge repairs after a tractor trailer hauling a large piece of equipment hit and damaged the bridge Friday, the sheriff's office says.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to I-75 south to use Sardis Church Road in order to cross over the interstate.

The sheriff's office recommends planning for extra travel time and avoiding the area if possible.

Westbound lanes will stay open during the bridge repairs, the sheriff's office says.

