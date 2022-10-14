Teammates honor Elijah DeWitt in first game back by wearing his jersey number in remembrance

In an emotional moment before the game, a moment of silence was held in which players from both teams remembered him by holding up two fingers, for his No. 2 jersey.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It has been just over a week since Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt was killed in a Lawrenceville mall parking lot on Oct. 5. On Friday night, his teammates took the field in his honor, with two of them donning his No. 2 jersey.

In an emotional moment before the game, Flowery Branch High School held a moment of silence for Elijah in which players from both teams remembered him by holding up two fingers, signaling the star's jersey number.

On the field, it was offensive captain Max Aldridge and defense captain Oscar Escobedo who had the privilege of paying tribute to Elijah. They had the esteemed honor of wearing his jersey to remember their beloved teammate.

The 18-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall just outside a Dave & Buster's late on that Wednesday night.

Authorities arrested two teens in South Carolina in connection with the case. They were extradited to Georgia this week.

Hundreds paid their respects at the visitation and funeral.

Elijah's mom Dawn said while her son was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.

Jefferson High School's first home football game since his death is next Friday, Oct. 21 against Loganville. Elijah is expected to be honored once again by the team.