'Every little bit does help': Perry Main Street Advisory Board accepting BOOST grant donations

Main Street Perry is looking for boosters -- people willing to contribute to the BOOST grant fund for downtown businesses.

PERRY, Ga. — Main Street Perry is looking for people willing to contribute to the BOOST grant fund for downtown businesses.

Eric Schultz owns Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop, and says the BOOST grant is a great opportunity for downtown businesses.

"Every little bit does help as a business owner, a few $100 here and there can make the difference between making payments for that month then coming up with random expenses that come up... you never know what's gonna hit," he said.

Schultz says having a supportive advisory board means a lot.

"I know if Main Street or the City of Perry in general can give, that they will give. They're more than happy to support small businesses," he said.

Perry Downtown Manager Jazmin Thomas says this grant is designed to assist small businesses with funding needs. Since 2015, they've awarded nearly $13,000 total.

"The BOOST grant program is to help boost the business. That can be through technology, or rehab project, anything that will help you better your business," she said.

Thomas says they will award two grants. Funding can range from $100 to $1,000 depending on the amount in the pot.

"With the BOOST grant, it's crowdfunded. Again, anyone can put money into that BOOST grant pot, and those folks who are putting money into the BOOST grant get to vote on what business receives that money," she said.