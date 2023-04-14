'Everybody has tears in their eyes': Perry fairgrounds staff, vet recall helping after dogs submerged in pond

Mark Barker, a veterinarian from Oklahoma, says he was in his RV when someone came to him for help. "We were primarily assisting or assessing the two that had been submerged in water. There were, my understanding, when the car entered the water, there was a dog in the backseat and two dogs crated in the backseat of the car,” Mark Barker said.

The police report says the woman couldn't see due to the lighting and heavy rain.



"It was a torrential downpour at the time, visibility was almost nothing, even standing just looking 20 feet away was hard to see what you were looking at," Jason Griner said.



The report says the woman believed she was driving toward a grass path -- instead, she drove into the pond.



"The car was in the water about little over halfway out from where we're standing now. It had gone in about right here and just kept going," Griner explained while showing the car's path.



Mary Ellen Mackey, the dog show's chairperson, says their community is saddened.



"Everybody has tears in their eyes this morning and we feel for the couple, and they'd come to do the dock-diving event, which is always a fun event, people love it, and unfortunately, this happened," Mackey said.