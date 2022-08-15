Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight.

When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.

Parker says their crews began dousing the fire, but also called for help from Houston County because it was so intense.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly where the fire started, and what caused it.

Parker says based on the damage to the roof and the buildings, it’s likely the dentist will have to rebuild.