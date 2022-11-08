Perry's city leaders take to the mic with new podcast to discuss community news

PERRY, Ga. — If you live in Perry, you now have a new way to stay up to date with the latest news by tuning into the city's new podcast.



"This is just an informal discussion about city, about our city's business and it puts it in layman’s terms so people can understand," Mayor Randall Walker said.



After serving as mayor for three years, Randall Walker is adding 'podcast host' to his resume, dishing city details on "Inside Perry."



"We've got one about our fire department, it talks about the work they do because most people don’t recognize that the vast majority of their calls are medical calls, not fire calls," he shared.



City council members and department heads also help explain city business, but the common goal is transparency to the people.



"We try to make sure they know everything we're doing as well as we possibly can so they understand why we take the actions we take and what that means to them as a citizen," the mayor explained.



Right now, the city says the show has about 100 downloads, but some people who've listened like what they've heard so far.



"It's fun. It’s like an upbeat podcast, it’s definitely an enjoyable listen," Matthew Reis said.



He says it makes government relatable and believes it makes it easier for the public to be informed and engaged.



"A podcast does give the opportunity for more people to listen in on what they city's trying to broadcast, and from my understanding, they're interested in having people submit ideas also," Reis said.