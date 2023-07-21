Sergeant William Gay died on Oct. 14, 2021, after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

MACON, Ga. — Loved ones of fallen Bibb Sheriff Sergeant William Gay came together Friday morning to honor him at a dedication ceremony at Amerson River Park.

"[He] protected our community diligently and selflessly and there is never a proper way to thank him for all that he has done in our community," Mayor Lester Miller said.

City officials named the Bluff Pavilion after the late Sergeant.

Gay died on Oct. 14, 2021, after contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

He served in the sheriff's office for more than 14 years in the Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Unit, and CID Property Unit. He also received much recognition for his work as a patrol officer and investigator.

He regularly patrolled Amerson River Park to the point where his name became synonymous with it for people, commissioners said.

Gay was a husband and father to four. His wife, Mallory Gay, said the park was like his second home.

"Bill spent many hours engaging with families and keeping the park safe. This was basically his second home. He took pride and enjoyed coming here almost every day," she said.

Sheriff David Davis said working in law enforcement can be chaotic, dangerous, and complex, which is why he believes Gay loved the park so much - it brought him peace.

"Let's always remember the sacrifices that Bill gave and the love that he had. He used this park and this place to probably help center his life to be more dedicated in his service to our community," Sheriff Davis said.

His family traveled from Louisiana to attend Friday's ceremony. They said he loved the park and serving the Macon-Bibb community.

"It's just a great honor to our family and we appreciated it so much and it will be a memory for us and Bill's legacy forever," said his father, Tim Gay.