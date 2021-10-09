Bibb County Sheriff's Office Sgt. William Gay passes after COVID-19 battle

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a longtime sergeant has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, Sgt. William Gay served Macon-Bibb County for more than 14 years, and was part of the Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Unit, and the CID Property Unit during his time, receiving numerous commendations for his work, as both a patrol officer and an investigator.
The post thanks Gay for his dedication and service, and asks the community to keep his family in their thoughts.
Gay leaves behind a wife and four children.