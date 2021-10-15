Georgians mourn fallen Officer Dylan Harrison at visitation

By the time the visitation started at 4, the lot was full of law enforcement vehicles, friends, and family.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Hundreds of people turned out Thursday night to pay their respects to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Dylan Harrison was an Oconee Drug Task Force and part-time Alamo Officer who was shot and killed while on duty.

13WMAZ spent the afternoon with the Officer Harrison's friends and family.

Cars started rolling into the parking lot at Stanley Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

By the time the visitation started at 4 p.m., the lot was full of law enforcement vehicles, friends, and family, all there to honor their fallen officer Dylan Harrison.

"The multiple agencies that he worked for, they are all coming together so quickly and so dynamically, for one purpose," Heisler said.

Laurens County deputies, Dublin police officers, Department of Corrections officers, and others from all over Georgia slowly made their way inside to pay their respects.

Chris Heisler, President and Founder of the United States Honor Flag Group has been helping coordinate the ceremonial pieces of Harrison's visitation and funeral.

"This family is surrounded by an incredible group of people in blue, a circle in blue, so that little baby is going to have aunts and uncles from all over the nation for the rest of his life," Heisler said.

Some of Harrison's closest friends also showed up, and then Harrison's grandmother, parents, and brother followed.

One of his friends said, off camera, they had a great time together down in Florida for his bachelor party.

Some of his high school friends described him as nice and fun to be around.

"There's been some unique opportunities for people to say some great things to this family and encourage them, and some people have done the right thing and some haven't," Heisler said.

More folks continued to trickle in as they got off from work.

13WMAZ wasn't able to speak with the family, but Heisler said they are expecting officers to visit from all over the country, including from New York, Chicago, and Texas Friday at his funeral.