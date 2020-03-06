DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — When we're little kids, we often want to follow in our parents' footsteps. One little guy is starting that journey pretty early in life.

Grady Greene is learning big lessons at a young age.

The Greene family has 60 acres to farm in Dodge County. They are fourth- and fifth-generation farmers. Now, that fifth generation works 2 acres of land. His name is Grady, and let's just say he's caught the farming passion at a young age.

"I'm 7 and my birthday is in February," Grady said proudly.

And at 7, Grady already knows the definition of hard work.

"Mostly picking squash and picking potatoes, and sometimes picking weeds and then throw them out," he said as he rattled off his daily chores.

He's a straight shooter and says farm life isn't easy.

"It feels exhausting," he admitted.

To help, Grady, at the age of 4 and barely big enough to see above the steering wheel, learned to drive a tractor. Doug is Grady's dad.

"He just took to it natural. He always wanted to climb on it and play when he was little, and when he got bigger, I started riding him around and he watches and learns, and the next thing, he's going by himself," Doug explained.

Doug says farming is in their blood.

But this second-grader has taken things one step further.

When he wanted a video game, dad figured Grady could become a businessman.

"He said he was going to try to start selling some stuff, and I said, 'Well, if you want to sell, it I'll help you gather it,'" Doug said.

So they set up shop in town hoping to make $20. The kid made about $300 and reacted like any child his age would.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna get rich,'" Grady said with a huge grin.

He's rich in a lot of ways, and not just the Benjamins.

You see, Grady might grow up to be a farmer or he might become a city slicker. Either way, his dad hopes he always stays close to the land.

"If nothing else, you get out and plant you a garden," Doug said with a smile.

Dad has laid the seeds and Grady seems destined to always want to see something green pop up on his land.

RELATED: Macon mom starts Facebook campaign to bless strangers

RELATED: Tegu lizards getting close to Central Georgia

RELATED: Historic Macon plans to revitalize long-vacant fire hall

RELATED: 'The strongest we've seen in 5 years': Georgia peaches begin shipping this week

RELATED: Georgians are hooked on fishing during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Families prepare to spend Mother's Day apart

RELATED: Middle Georgia Regional Library wants you to contribute coronavirus memorabilia for a pandemic archive

RELATED: Wrightsville woman writes moving song about missing church amid pandemic

RELATED: Macon man raising money for COVID-19 relief through clothing sales

RELATED: Macon man making hand sanitizer to help feed those in need

RELATED: Gardeners fuel some businesses during coronavirus crisis

RELATED: People find writing in a journal helpful during coronavirus crisis

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.