Fire breaks out at Dodge Co. metal finishing plant

A large fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a metal finishing plant.

Eastman Fire Chief Scotty Whitten says it happened around 4 p.m. at Valence Surface Technologies. That's on Airport Road in Eastman.

Chief Whitten says the fire is under control, but crews are staying on the scene throughout the night to take care of any hotspots.

He says the plant was closed today, and no one is hurt.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division has already been on scene.

Whitten says they still do not know the cause of the fire, or what chemicals may have caught fire yet.

Whitten says there is no danger to the public.