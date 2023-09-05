First concert announced for Macon Amphitheater. Here's who is coming

While this may not be the first concert in the amphitheater, it does offer a glimpse into a more certain deadline for when it will need to be open by.

MACON, Ga. — The new Macon amphitheater has officially booked a concert and it is country music star Riley Green.

Riley Green will be bringing his 'Ain't My Last Rodeo' tour to the new facility on April 4, 2024. It is not scheduled to be the first show at the amphitheater but it is the first show that has been booked there.

Riley Green has visited Macon before, and played at the Capitol Theatre early on in his career. He is returning with special guests Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley for his performance at the amphitheater. Green has several hits, including "There Was This Girl", "I Wish Grandpas Never Died", "Georgia Time", and more. He was awarded the New Male Artist of the Year Award by the Academy of Country Music in 2019.

Work started last year on the amphitheater. So far crunching gravel, steel bars and concrete are most of what you'll see and hear at the amphitheater. But soon music will fill the air and now we know at least one artist that will be playing at the new location.

The plans include a 10,000 seat outdoor facility with concessions, retail shops, and VIP suites. The hope is the house will be packed for a 12,000 people.

Macon Mayor Lester Miller says the amphitheater will be 'state of the art' in design and technology. If you want to beat the concessions line, they plan to have an app where you can order your food and pick it up later. They'll also have a full kitchen large enough for massive crowds they expect.

“The amphitheater may still be under construction, but we’re already booking acts to perform. That tells us people and groups are looking forward to being there and putting on a great show for our entire region,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “I’m looking forward to the day when we can announce who will be the very first act to perform there because it’s going to be a great night in Macon-Bibb!”

David Aiello, General Manager of the Macon Amphitheater, says “This has been a remarkable project to work on. It’s exciting to see Mayor Miller’s vision come to fruition, and I appreciate we get to be part of this new era in Macon.” Aiello continues to say, “I’m thrilled Riley Green is the first concert we’re announcing. We can’t wait to welcome fans to the Macon Amphitheater, and continue to make incredible memories together as a community.”

While this may not be the first concert in the amphitheater, it does offer a glimpse into a more certain deadline for when it will need to be open by.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or the Macon Coliseum Box Office. They start at $52.