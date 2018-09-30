This story is part of a series produced for Read for the Record. To learn more, click here. To donate to Read for the Record, click here.

Jo Earnhardt, 84, has always been a trailblazer.

She was the first woman to work at the Fort Valley Post Office, and she raised five children.

When it came time to retire, Earnhardt didn't want to slow down.

"My mother always pushed me to do the best I could," Earnhardt said.

Her love for learning and reading led her to a new passion: being a volunteer tutor.

Earnhardt is tutoring through the "Read United" program with United Way and The American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP.

She says it opens up a whole new world for the students.

"Just think what they miss out on when they can't read," Earnhardt said.

Her first graders Alannah, Kenny and Bryan turn the pages on new lessons.

"We learn what polar bears eat: frogs," Alannah said.

"Polar Bears don't eat frogs! They eat fish!" Kenny replied.

"Oh yeah, sorry," Alannah said.

Even if it might take them a couple of tries.

"Polar Bears eat leaves, I forgot," Alannah said.

"Polar Bears? Don't eat leaves!" Kenny replied, again.

"I don't know! I just don't know the word... fish! They eat fish! Pandas eat leaves!" Alannah said.

Once they finally get it, Earnhardt said there's no feeling like it.

"I feel more proud than they do. I think I feel more proud than they do when they accomplish it," Earnhardt said.

To learn more about the Read United program with the United Way of Central Georgia, click here.

