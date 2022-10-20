Former NFL star films 'CBS Mornings' segment with Macon Mayor Lester Miller at H&H Soul Food

He stopped in Macon to discuss the Macon-Bibb County community and several initiatives including MVP and Macon Mental Health Matters.

MACON, Ga. — A former NFL star and current co-host on "CBS Mornings" made a stop in Macon today to film one of his series, according to Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore

Nate Burleson stopped off at H&H to talk with Mayor Lester Miller about the Macon-Bibb County community, including its strengths and challenges. The pair also discussed what people are interested in locally and nationally.

Miller had the chance to talk about broader national topics and what things are being done at the local level to combat those things such as Macon Violence Prevention, Macon Mental Health Matters, the Blight Fight and improving public safety.

Burleson played 10 seasons in the NFL including stops with the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

Since retiring from football in 2014, he has found success in the world of broadcast television, first as a football commentator including with the Detroit Lions. He also worked on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" before heading to the "NFL on CBS."

Last year, Burleson transitioned into his current role on "CBS Mornings" alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

According to a post from H&H Soul Food the segment will air on Nov. 4 on CBS Mornings.