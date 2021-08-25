Former Perry police officer laid to rest after losing battle with COVID-19

A "Celebration of Life" service was held at Cross Point Baptist Church in Perry for the 29-year-old husband and father of a 1-year-old daughter.

PERRY, Ga. — After more than a month battling COVID-19, former Perry Police Officer Nick Boutwell lost his life to the virus and was laid to rest Tuesday.

Family and friends came to pay their respects to Boutwell, who had an extensive career in law enforcement.

He most recently held the position of Special Agent for the Georgia State Department of Corrections.

A close friend of the Boutwell family, Ricky Curry, says the family has been overwhelmed by the prayers and love the Central Georgia community has shown for Nick.

"He was a great friend, husband, dad, and son, and not a bad fisherman either. You can tell by the support from the community the type of person Nick was and the kind of person he meant to everybody," Curry said.