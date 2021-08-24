National Guard deployed to help ease strain on Georgia hospitals

The troops will be trained medical personnel, who will be assisting staff

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that the National Guard will be deploying 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state of Georgia.

The troops will be trained medical personnel, who will be assisting staff as coronavirus cases continue to put a strain on hospital staff.

"These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

Last week, several Georgia hospital systems gathered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to address the public on the state of COVID-19 and the toll it is taking on their healthcare facilities and staff.

"The burnout, it is the worst I've seen it in over 35 years when it comes to nursing. We are just tired," said Richard Lamphier, a registered nurse, and president of the Georgia Nurses Association.

On Monday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now has full approval from the U.S. Food Drug and Administration.