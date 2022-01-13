Fort Valley assistant police chief dies after 28 years with police department

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from previous coverage on Jerrell Smith.

The Fort Valley Police Department announced Thursday morning that Major and Assistant Chief Jerrell Smith died.

13WMAZ first introduced you to Smith back in 2020, when he was about to receive a kidney transplant through a person he barely knew.

ORIGINAL STORY: Perry teacher donates kidney to Fort Valley Police officer

Smith had 28 years of law enforcement experience with FVPD.

He was originally from Vidalia, but he came to Fort Valley in 1990 to attend Fort Valley State University. He served the Fort Valley community in several positions.

During the course of his career at the police department he obtained numerous certifications and awards and was named Fort Valley Police Department Officer of the year in 2008, according to FVPD.

"The loss of Major Smith is a huge loss to not only us, but the law enforcement community in middle Georgia. Saying we will miss him is an understatement. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," said Captain Parrish Strickland.