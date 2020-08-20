Fort Valley man killed in mobile home fire

The state says the 47-year-old's death is the 50th fire fatality in Georgia this year

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A 47-year-old man is dead and the cause of the fire that killed him is under investigation.

According to a news release, Crawford County firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on East Houze Road in Fort Valley on Wednesday morning.

When they got to the scene, they found the body of 47-year-old Kavin Kelly.

The news release says the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

The victim reportedly told his brother Tuesday night that he smelled something burning, but a fire was not reported until hours later at 3:30 a.m.

“Our fire investigators and I are deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Kelly’s passing, which marks the 50th reported fire fatality in Georgia this year,” said Georgia Fire Commissioner John King.

King’s office, as well as the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and GBI Perry office are handling the investigation.