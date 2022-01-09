Fort Valley State president welcomes students, faculty into the new schoolyear

President Paul Jones shared his visions for the new year and acknowledge staff members who are celebrating work anniversaries.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — President Paul Jones and a few student leaders met with students and faculty members to share new goals and accomplishments for the new school year.

Wildcats gathered inside the school's HPE complex to hear words of encouragement from President Jones and others.

Jones also honored a faculty celebrating their anniversary at the institution, like Dr. Isaac Crumbley with more than 50 years.

As the mass choir and the Blue Machine Marching Band performed. Madame-President Aniyah Ragland laid down a challenge for students to get more involved in programs and student government.