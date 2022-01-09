Fort Valley State president welcomes students, faculty into the new schoolyear

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — President Paul Jones and a few student leaders met with students and faculty members to share new goals and accomplishments for the new school year.
Wildcats gathered inside the school's HPE complex to hear words of encouragement from President Jones and others.
Jones also honored a faculty celebrating their anniversary at the institution, like Dr. Isaac Crumbley with more than 50 years.
As the mass choir and the Blue Machine Marching Band performed. Madame-President Aniyah Ragland laid down a challenge for students to get more involved in programs and student government.
"You really can't show how much you value your institution in any other way than by the work you do," Ragland says. "The work we do is very important. The legacy that we leave for the wildcats that will come and follow is also important."