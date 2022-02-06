Four dead, two injured in fiery Monroe County crash after car speeds away from deputies at 170 mph

Three guns and 17 credit cards were located on the scene as well.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Four men are dead, and two others hospitalized after a fiery crash and chase in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, it happened just after midnight when a deputy clocked a black Dodge Charger going 102 mph at MM 189.

The release says the Charger sped up to 137 mph before the deputy could initiate a traffic stop. The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle but lost sight of it as speeds neared 170 mph.

About five minutes later, someone nearby reported seeing a man on the 198-exit ramp along with a Dodge Charger on fire in the wood line.

Monroe and Butts County deputies got to the scene and began trying to remove passengers from the burning vehicle. The release says they were only able to get two people out before they couldn’t see anything due to smoke.

Two men were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and four other men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says three guns were found at the scene, as well as 17 credit cards. The accident is under investigation.