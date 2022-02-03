Monroe County deputies arrest 6 people after drug investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies arrested six people they say were involved in drug deals at two homes in High Falls Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the narcotics unit opened an investigation into months of reports of trespassing and "a high level of traffic coming and going from two particular homes" located at 38 Virginia Lee Boulevard and 3983 High Falls Road.
Investigators determined that drug sales were happening at the houses and people with active warrants were involved.
The post says six people were arrested and charged on Wednesday:
- James Clay Davis - Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute
- Ginger Harper - Disorderly House, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Brianna Norton - Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Keith Jones - Active warrant for Violation of Probation (Dangerous Drugs)
- John Apessos - Possession of methamphetamine
- Bridgette Holt - Active warrant for Failure to appear in court