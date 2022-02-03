Monroe County deputies arrest 6 people after drug investigation

Six people were arrested Wednesday in an investigation into months of reports of trespassing and "a high level of traffic coming and going from two particular homes"

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies arrested six people they say were involved in drug deals at two homes in High Falls Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the narcotics unit opened an investigation into months of reports of trespassing and "a high level of traffic coming and going from two particular homes" located at 38 Virginia Lee Boulevard and 3983 High Falls Road.

Investigators determined that drug sales were happening at the houses and people with active warrants were involved.

The post says six people were arrested and charged on Wednesday: