It's getting colder the closer we get to holiday season, but does that affect the number of robberies with late night businesses? There have been seen several robberies at businesses just this week in Bibb County and Warner Robins. FBI crime stats say the number of robberies in a year vary each season, but 18 percent more serious robberies are reported in December than the average month.

Danny Patel owns PK's Convenient Store in Macon. He says he closes his store no later than 10:30 p.m. most nights for safety reasons.

"Pre-planning is better and necessary this time of the year," said Patel.

His son, Jay Patel, has helped his dad run the store for almost ten years. He says working late at night can be dangerous, but they have more than security cameras to feel secure.

"We use a thick piece of glass that is bulletproof, so whenever there is an attacker coming in, we can easily close it," said Jay Patel.

He says they haven't had a robbery at their store, but other late night businesses haven't been so lucky. At the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Captain Brad Wolfe says you can take steps to feel safer.

"It's a time where you can't let your guard down working in those kinds of stores at night. We know they are being targeted, so you have to have your guard up all the time," said Wolfe.

Captain Wolfe says if you are working late nights at a business and you have some concerns, there are a few things that you can keep in mind. Take down any signs for advertisements so that people passing by and law enforcement can see inside of your store, try to have a well-lit parking lot, and wave to law enforcement if they drive by so they know everything is fine inside the store.

Jay Patel says working at the store has taught him not just business, but life skills.

"Safety should be a priority in every store in Georgia," said Jay Patel

If you are a business owner, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office offers a free business watch program that offers suggestions on business security. For more information, call 478-784-7121.

