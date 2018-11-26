A detention officer on the job for less than a year at the Fulton County Jail is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught on surveillance camera slipping a brown bag full of drugs to an inmate.

Adonis Deanthony Lovejoy, 26, is accused of delivering a bag containing marijuana, tobacco, Percocet, Xanex and lighters to an inmate at Fulton County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

According to the arrest warrant, Lovejoy approached the inmate’s cell and signaled the control tower with his flashlight to open the door. He allegedly put the bag on the floor and kicked it into the cell.

Lovejoy was caught on camera footage delivering the bag to the cell and members of the Fulton County Direct Action Response Team did a shakedown immediately and found the drugs, according to the warrant.

After Lovejoy was taken into custody, police searched his car and found a small amount of suspected crystal meth in the backseat, along with a digital scale.

RELATED: 'I never want to go through this again:' Georgia woman sues county after cotton candy arrest

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is expected to decide soon if Lovejoy will be terminated or suspended from his job.

He joined the ranks of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in May 2018 and had been in good standing and underwent over 160 hours of training.

Lovejoy is now charged with violation of oath by a public officer, crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, bribery, giving to or possession by inmates prohibited items, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.

RELATED: Bibb jail deputy gets butt cut during 'horseplay'

Lovejoy is expected to be released Monday on his own recognizance and is expected back in court at a later date.

© 2018 WXIA