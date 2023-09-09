Georgia National Fair partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for food drive

It's almost time for the fair! Some folks got to earn some food vouchers for their trip by donating to the drive on Saturday.

PERRY, Georgia — Folks in Perry had a chance to ean some food vouchers at the Georgia National Fairgrounds by donating to their food drive with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

The fair is less than 35 days from opening, and with success from the 1st Annual Fair Food Drive last year, the Georgia National Fair hosted the 2nd Annual Fair Food Drive on Saturday.

People could visit the Georgia Grown Pavilion to drop their donations off in person, or go through the drive-thru donation drop-off point inside the West Gate entrance.

The first 500 people who brought a minimum of 5 unexpired non-perishable food items got $10 in coupons to spend at participating food vendors at the Fair.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank serves 24 counties in Middle Georgia and supplies over 190 partner agencies. The foods most requested for donation include canned goods in date, healthy & low sodium options, kid snacks (pop tarts, fruit cups, mini cereal boxes), noodle pasta, rice, peanut butter, protein-filled items, canned meats. Please, no glass containers.

If you still want to donate to the food bank, you can find out more by visiting their website.

The food drive was hosted by the Youth Livestock Ambassadors team, which consists of 10 high-schoolers from across Georgia who serve a 1-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry.