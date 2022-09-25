GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon

The week began on Thursday, and many locals and people from all over came to the concert series at The Big House.

MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band.

The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on.

This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds, fundraising and memory making in an event that draws fans from around the world.

The president of GABBA says they donate to several organizations including the Methodist Children's Home, the Big House Museum, and the Otis Music Camp.

"The best of the south is what we experience here in Macon Georgia. Absolutely truly phenomenal," said Klas Frisk, from Sweden. "Southern hospitality at it's best."

The Museum was also open for the series, and people could explore history while being serenaded by some amazing tunes.

The festival has been running since 1997, and is an annual occurrence for GABBA.

So if you missed it this year, you can go ahead and grab tickets for GABBA Fest 2023.