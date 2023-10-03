GBI arrest one woman and two men in connection to March homicide in Dooley County

The GBI first reported on the murder on March 17. It was initially reported as an accident.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A Vienna woman and two men were arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman according to the GBI.

These arrests are in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Gequeesha Tanay Williams. The GBI first reported on her murder on March 17.

Then, the Vienna Police Department and Dolly County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Kelly Lane in Vienna and found Williams with a neck injury.

It was initially reported as an accidental injury. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

22-year-old Jakaya Brookes is charged with malice murder felony murder and aggravated assault. 40-year-old Robbie Brown and 46-year-old James Dariso are both charged with making false statements.

All three are currently in the Dooly County Jail.