Three men arrested by GBI in East Dublin shooting on July 23

All three were charged with aggravated assault.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in a July 23 shooting in East Dublin, according to a release from the GBI.

The shooting happened on Saturday at 136 Circle Drive in East Dublin, Georgia. 49-year-old Jason Ronald Harvey was shot and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

According to the release, Harvey allegedly got into a fight with three men while sitting in his car. During the fight, Harvey was hit by a gunshot.

The GBI arrested 42-year-old Brian Williams of Dublin, 46-year-old Lee Vonceric Mack of East Dublin and 47-year-old Leroy Mack Jr. of Dublin. All three were charged with one count of aggravated assault. Williams and Mack were arrested on July 26 and Mack Jr. was arrested on July 27.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.