City of Gordon faces string of shootings, residents say

Residents in Gordon express their concern after a string of shootings occurred over the weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

GORDON, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents were called in to help the city of Gordon investigate a series of shootings at homes over the weekend.

It's been three weeks since the city of Gordon suspended its police chief Mike Hall and deputy police chief Andy Hester. They're being investigated by the GBI for allegedly interfering in a dispute at a local church.

This leaves Gordon with four officers instead of six to cover the town of 1,800 people.

Some people in town told us they're seeing more crime since that happened. They say it came to a head this past weekend with multiple shootings

At least one of those shootings reportedly damaged a home in town. One person told us a trailer on Harberson Walker Road was shot up early Sunday morning.

Residents say they believe part of the problem was groups of youths roaming the town on ATVs and getting into disputes.

Some folks were surprised to hear about the shootings because this isn't a normal problem for Gordon. Others still feel safe in Gordon, but they believe their police department could use help.

We wanted to talk to Gordon officials about public safety in town and how police are coping without their top two officers.

Mayor Aprill Adside-Smith was spotted at the police department but declined to talk. Officers at police headquarters also declined to speak and referred questions about the weekend shootings to the GBI.

We reached out to the GBI public affairs in Atlanta but have yet to receive a response.