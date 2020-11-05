TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating a fatal shooting in Telfair County.

According to Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson, it happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 500-block of East Oak Street on Highway 341.

The male victim’s name has not been released yet, but Steverson said he was born in 1975 and was not local to Telfair County.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation and will be sending a news release shortly with more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 13WMAZ receives the release.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Georgia boy fatally shot 12-year-old brother with gun found in woods, police say

Bibb investigators looking for two suspects in missing Macon man's death