'Disable these criminal networks': GBI's Gang Task Force expands into Central Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Gang Task Force has now expanded to cover Central Georgia.

At a press conference in Milledgeville Thursday morning, the GBI announced that it’s partnering up with local law enforcement agencies to go after street gangs.

It includes agencies like the Baldwin County Sheriff’ Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police, Eatonton Police, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and more.

“The mission for the Gang Task Force is straightforward,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “Partner with our local agencies and go after criminal street gangs. Our team is confident in the work that has already been achieved by the locals. We are hoping that they can open up doors for us to fully disable these criminal networks.”

At the press conference, Reynolds said some agents will come to those counties and execute search warrants.

He hopes that having more manpower and other resources in counties will lead to more arrests, and ultimately less violence.

