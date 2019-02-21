MACON, Ga. — When the sun goes down, your chances of crashing at night go up. The National Safety Council says you are three times more likely to die in a car crash at night than during the day.

During the day, you'll see drivers cruise Gray Highway past the Gray Bypass. Sergeant John Humphries with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says it's what you don't see that makes the intersection dangerous.

"Some lights would definitely be a lot safer when you can see what's coming up," said Humphries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation installed street lights at the Gray Bypass roundabout in Jones County, but at night, it's mostly drivers' headlights that illuminate the bypass and Gray Highway intersection.

"It is very dark at night," said Humphries.

The Sheriff's Office says in 2018, deputies worked about 22 car accidents where the roads meet. Now, GDOT has plans to brighten things up.

Spokeperson Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation says the project to install lights at the intersection is going to cost about $65,000 from state funding.

"It's all about safety. I mean, who wants to be in a wreck? That's the main goal of it is to prevent those," said Humphries.

Brooks says crews plan to start construction for the lights in the spring and the project will take about four to six weeks to complete.