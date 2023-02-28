Americus lawyer goes on trial in Jan. 6 riot

AMERICUS, Ga. — Over two years after joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, an Americus lawyer goes on trial tomorrow.
According to court documents, William McCall Calhoun posted on social media before, during and after the 2021 protest.
He wrote that he wanted protesters to stop congress from certifying the 2020 election results.
He claimed to be one of the first to enter the capitol. Prosecutors say Calhoun's posts used violent language, threatened to kill Trump opponents and talked about "bringing the body bags."
Calhoun is charged with obstructing congress. His lawyers argue that he did nothing wrong and he did not assault officers or take part in any violence that day.
Nearly 500 people have already pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6 riot. According to court documents, Calhoun turned down a plea deal. He has been practicing law again for more than a year in Americus.
In Sept. 2022, lawyers for Calhoun filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Washington asking a judge to return items seized when he was arrested at his sister's house in Macon in January 2021.
According to a document filed with the court, those items include four AR-15 rifles, four shotguns and a Glock handgun and Calhoun's "camo in color" Trump hat and a scarf. The documents don't say why.
The judge denied this motion.
His trial begins Wednesday morning in the District of Columbia's federal court. It is a bench trial before a judge, there will be no jury.