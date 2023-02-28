Americus lawyer goes on trial in Jan. 6 riot

Nearly 500 people have already pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6 riot. According to court documents, Calhoun turned down a plea deal. He has been practicing law again for more than a year in Americus.



In Sept. 2022, lawyers for Calhoun filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Washington asking a judge to return items seized when he was arrested at his sister's house in Macon in January 2021.



According to a document filed with the court, those items include four AR-15 rifles, four shotguns and a Glock handgun and Calhoun's "camo in color" Trump hat and a scarf. The documents don't say why.



The judge denied this motion.



His trial begins Wednesday morning in the District of Columbia's federal court. It is a bench trial before a judge, there will be no jury.