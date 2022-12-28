27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County

The man was clocked speeding on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Bibb County earlier this year.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the Dames Ferry Campground in a 55 miles per hour zone.

A Monroe County deputy attempted to pull Cormican over and after a 14-mile high-speed chase, Cormican abandoned the motorcycle and ran on foot. After a short foot chase, Cormican was taken into custody at the intersection of Mercer University and Pio Nono Avenue.

Cormican was in possession of a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Bibb County on Feb. 1, 2022.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification mark, D.U.I Refusal and numerous traffic citations.